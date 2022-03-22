Petrobras production falls ~5% month-on-month in February
Mar. 22, 2022 11:00 AM ETSHEL, TTE, PBRBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor1 Comment
- According to ANP (the National Oil and Gas Agency of Brazil), Petrobras (PBR) February production fell 4.9% from January levels, to 2.70mboe/d.
- Brazil production in total fell 3.6%, to 3.75mboe/d.
- Petrobras (PBR) recently cut production guidance for 2022+, as the Company sold down large stakes in the Atapu and Sepia fields to Total (TTE), Shell (SHEL) and Qatar Petroleum.
- The Company plans to produce 2.60mboe/d in 2022, with a reduction from asset sales offset by startup of the Mero 1 FPSO.
- Petrobras has become a political football of late, with fuel prices rising and elections approaching; however, the valuation and dividend remain amongst the most compelling of any oil and gas producer globally.