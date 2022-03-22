Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder and CEO Elon Musk's tweets will remain a valid subject for a government probe even if a court throws out a 2018 agreement between Musk and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said in a court filing.

“So long as Musk and Tesla use Musk’s Twitter account to disclose information to investors, the SEC may legitimately investigate matters relating to Tesla’s disclosure controls and procedures, including Musk’s tweets about Tesla, as well as the accuracy of Tesla’s public statements about its controls and procedures,” the SEC said in a court filing, according to traders, who cited a Bloomberg report.

Last month, Musk filed in court to try to end the SEC's monitoring of his shareholder communications. Musk has been under the radar of the SEC ever since the mid-day August 7, 2018 tweet saying "Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured." The contention of Musk is that the agency has stepped past the consent decree dating back to the 2018 investigation.

Tesla disclosed last month that the SEC subpoenaed the electric-vehicle maker in mid-November over a settlement that required founder and Musk's tweets to be investigated, according to a 10-K filing.

Earlier, Tesla officially inaugurated its 'Gigafactory' in Berlin with rollout of Model Y to customers.