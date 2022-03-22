H.B. Fuller Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETH.B. Fuller Company (FUL)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-31.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $817.92M (+5.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FUL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.