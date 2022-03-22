Arcellx (ACLX) stock hit a 52-week low on Tuesday before modestly moving higher in late morning trading.

Shares of the biotech group recently changed hands at $15.09, up 3% at approximately 11:00 a.m. ET.

Arcellx shares opened at $14.52, sinking to a 52-week low of $14.18 before moving higher. The stock hit a 52-week high of $19.93 on Feb. 28.

The biotech company went public on Feb. 4, pricing 8.25M shares at $15 per share to raise gross proceeds of around $123.8M. The stock closed up 12% following its market debut.