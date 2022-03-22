Iveric Bio lands Buy rating from Jefferies Financial
Mar. 22, 2022 11:54 AM ETIVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Jefferies Financial Group has started off coverage on Iveric Bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a report issued on Tuesday.
- The firm sets a "Buy" rating on the stock with a price target of $27. That suggests a potential upside of 71.54% from the stock's last close.
- The news sends Iveric shares up 7% in early Tuesday trading.
- A number of other brokerages have also commented on ISEE. On Mar. 3, Robert W. Baird's initiated coverage on Iveric at "Outperform" adding to Morgan Stanley's Bullish view ahead of pivotal data readout from the company’s geographic atrophy candidate, Zimura.
- Releasing its Q4 2021 financials, Iveric Bio said that Zimura GATHER2 topline data is expected in H2 2022.
- Wall Street analysts give a "Strong Buy" rating to the stock with a average price target of $24. Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating system flag a "Hold".