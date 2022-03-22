The clinical-stage biotech ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC -31.9%) has recorded the second biggest intraday loss on Tuesday after announcing its decision to halt the Phase 1 development of lead candidate ORIC-101 in metastatic prostate cancer and solid tumors.

The setback has prompted several Wall Street analysts to downgrade the stock while some viewed it as a sensible decision.

“Although disappointing, we think this decision is prudent, given the data and relatively high development risk of the program,” Guggenheim analysts led by Michael Schmidt noted as they downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy.

Despite additional cancer programs with ORIC-533, ORIC-114, and ORIC-944, the initial data from these assets are not expected until H1 2023, Schmidt and the team argue, predicting the company shares to trade at cash level until the clinical proof of concept then. They also removed the previously set $27 per share target for ORIC (NASDAQ:ORIC).

Citi analysts led by Yigal Nochomovitz offered similar views. The decision to halt the trial was the “correct one” due to the lack of clinical efficacy, they pointed out. Removing ORIC-101 from the model, the analysts lower the price target to $7 from $22 per share and downgrade the stock to Neutral from Buy.

Baird, with an Outperform rating on ORIC (ORIC), noted: “While disappointing, the decision is supported by clinical data, and, importantly, extends the cash runway.” However, the analyst Colleen Kusy slashed the price target to $15 from $26. In addition, Oppenheimer also downgraded the stock to Perform from Outperform.

ORIC (ORIC) commands an average per share target of $32.14 on Wall Street currently.