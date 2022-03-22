General Mills Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 22, 2022 11:56 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor2 Comments
- General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (-4.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.56B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward.