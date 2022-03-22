A couple of fintechs saw strength in Tuesday's midday action. Block (NYSE:SQ) advanced on a raised price target from Mizuho. Meanwhile, SoFi (SOFI) got a boost from a new cryptocurrency feature.

Fellow fintech Dave (DAVE) moved in the opposite direction. A warning of higher spending pushed the stock lower in the wake of the company's quarterly results.

Meanwhile, HireRight (HRT) got a boost from its financial figures. Better-than-expected results allowed the stock to expand its value by more than a fifth in intraday action.

Gainers

Block (SQ) rallied in intraday action after Mizuho Americas raised its price objective on the stock. The firm increased its price target to $190 from $180, with analyst Dan Dolev citing growing traction for payment processing firm's CashApp product among teenagers.

Bolstered by the positive analyst comment, SQ advanced nearly 8% on the news.

SoFi (SOFI) represented another fintech winner. Shares rose 3% after the company introduced a zero-fee cryptocurrency feature.

SOFI said the new service allows members to invest part of every direct deposit in cryptocurrencies. The automatic feature directs a certain amount from every paycheck into one of 30 coins.

Elsewhere in the market, HireRight (HRT) posted a midday rally, jumping 23% on strong earnings news. The provider of background checks reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, with revenue that soared 32% from last year.

Decliner

The release of quarterly results sent shares of mobile banking app Dave (DAVE) lower. The stock dropped about 5% after comments from a top-ranking company executive pointed to the likelihood of higher costs.

DAVE announced its quarterly results late Monday and initially saw after-hours strength following its release. This came amid an increase in its Q4 membership count, which rose to 6M, and a strong 2022 revenue outlook.

However, DAVE turned around following remarks from CFO Kyle Beilman, who said he expected acquisition costs to rise this year as the firm looks to drive monthly transacting user growth. This was part of an overall strategy that involved "significant investments" during Q2.

To keep up with Wall Street's best- and worst-performing stocks, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.