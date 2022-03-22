Cintas Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 22, 2022 12:03 PM ETCintas Corporation (CTAS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.44 (+3.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (+7.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTAS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.