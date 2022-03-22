Marinus Pharmaceuticals higher as Truist and JMP raises price target after FDA approved ZTALMY
Mar. 22, 2022 12:36 PM ETMarinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MRNS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Truist analyst Joon Lee raised the price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS +4.9%) to $50 from $35 and maintains a Buy rating on the shares.
- The analyst cites the company's Q4 results and additional updates on the planned launch of Ztalmy, stating that its annualized pricing of $133K per patient is "materially above" his forecast. Lee adds that Marinus's IV-GNX seems to be progressing well with resumption of dosing by May, which is a month earlier than expected.
- Yesterday, the company recorded biggest intra-day loss in nearly a month in response to Q4 earnings miss.
- Last week, MRNS stock surged as FDA approved ZTALMY (ganaxolone) oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder (CDD), a rare form of genetic epilepsy, in patients two years of age and older.
- ZTALMY is expected to be available through a designated specialty pharmacy in July 2022.
- JMP Securities raises company's price Target to $22 from $21 and rates it Market Outperform.
- SVB Leerink lowered it's price target on company to $27 from $30 with Outperform rating.
- Wall Street analysts have an average price target of $30.63 for the stock and stands with "Strong Buy" rating but Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating on MRNS is 'Hold'.