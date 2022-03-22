Winnebago Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 22, 2022 12:04 PM ETWinnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Winnebago (NYSE:WGO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.91 (+37.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.1B (+31.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WGO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.