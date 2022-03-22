Unity adds former patent/trademark chief Lee to board
Mar. 22, 2022 12:06 PM ETUnity Software Inc. (U)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Unity Software (U +3.3%) has added Michelle Lee to its board of directors.
- Lee is the former Under Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property and Director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. She most recently served as VP, Machine Learning Solutions Lab and Computer Vision at Amazon.com.
- “We are so excited to have her join our Board where she can lend her deep expertise and breadth of knowledge to Unity’s upward growth trajectory," says Unity CEO John Riccitiello.
- Lee said she was thrilled to join Unity "at this pivotal moment where they are forging new ground into digital twin, Web3, tools for the creation of augmented and virtual reality applications, and other next generation technologies.”