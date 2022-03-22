Newly public Forge Global (FRGE), which recently merged with SPAC Motive Capital (MOTV), saw its stock rocket 164% during its market debut on Tuesday.

Shares of the private securities marketplace recently changed hands at $19.45, up 92%, at approximately 11:50 a.m. ET. The stock opened at $11.06, hitting a high of $26.70 in late morning action, up 164% from the stock’s Monday closing price of $10.11.

Motive Capital announced last week that its shareholders had approved a merger with Forge. The deal closed on March 21.

The companies announced plans to merge in September 2021, with the deal valuing the proposed combined company at around $2B.

For more SPAC news, visit SA's SPAC News page.