Boeing (BA +3.2%) recovers most of yesterday's sharp loss as Wall Street seeks to assess Monday's crash of a China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800, which killed all 132 passengers and crew.

The plane was not a 737 MAX jet, and the MAX has not yet been recertified to fly commercially in China, but Melius Research analyst Robert Spingarn thinks the accident could delay that process.

"Should the source of the accident be a mechanical failure or design issue, the investment thesis for [Boeing] will be negatively impacted with consensus forecasts declining and shifting to the right," Spingarn writes, meaning that earnings and cash flow recover further out into the future.

The Chinese public could look to avoid flying on 737-800s until the cause of the crash is determined, given the broader reputational issues with the 737 family caused by the MAX, Cowen analyst Cai von Rumohr says.

Morgan Stanley's Kristine Liwag does not see significant risk to Boeing numbers, but says the crash underscores the regulatory risks facing the company, and a grounding of the 737 NG aircraft in China could slow down return of the aircraft's aftermarket.

J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman notes Boeing is set to ramp up its monthly production rate for 737 MAX jets to 31, which will help the company's cash flow after burning through more than $28B during 2019-21.

Seifman was concerned that the timing for the production rate increase was slipping since the company delivered more than 30 MAX jets in a month only twice since resuming production around December 2020.

"If Boeing is in fact building at 31 [a month] now, it will need deliveries to pick up in order avoid increases in inventory," Seifman says.

Citing the likely resumption of 737 MAX deliveries to China by early Q2, Baird analysts recently added Boeing as a Bullish Fresh Pick with a $306 price target.