Netflix (NFLX +2%) is making its next move further into mobile games, announcing three new titles including its first first-person shooter.

The sequel Into the Dead 2: Unleashed puts the player into the role of a protagonist threatened by increasing zombie threats across dozens of stages.

Two other games are available Tuesday. This is a True Story is a narrative puzzle adventure - the story of an African woman's daily struggle to get water for her family - made in collaboration with Charity: Water.

The other title, Shatter Remastered, is an updated version of 2009's Shatter, released on PlayStation 3 - a graphically sharp, retro-inspired brick-breaking game.

Netflix is in the middle of a cash tender offer to acquire Finland-based Next Games, known for its license to publish games based on The Walking Dead hit television series.