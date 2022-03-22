Fintech app Acorns adds ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF to platform: CoinDesk
Mar. 22, 2022 12:23 PM ETProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO)BTC-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Micro-investing app Acorns has enabled users to gain exposure to Bitcoin (BTC-USD) through the company's savings and investment platform, CoinDesk reported Tuesday.
- Acorns users can now allocate up to 5% of their portfolio to the Proshares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO), a bitcoin futures fund that debuted on the New York Stock Exchange last October.
- “Cryptocurrency, specifically bitcoin, in our opinion has gotten to that place where it’s an acceptable piece of people’s portfolios,” said Acorns Chief Investment Officer Seth Wunder told CoinDesk during an interview.
- Wunder also hinted that his company will eventually add exposure to other digital tokens. “As people choose to customize their portfolios with us in the future, we will give them the option in time to add other cryptocurrencies to the degree that they want,” Wunder explained to CoinDesk. “It will be a two-pronged approach: what they have in their portfolios and then what they choose to customize.”
- Meanwhile, bitcoin (BTC-USD +4.3%) intraday is climbing to $42.7K.
- In January, Acorns deal to go public was terminated.