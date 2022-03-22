Align Technology rebounds to lead S&P 500
Mar. 22, 2022 12:30 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)SDCBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The maker of Invisalign clear aligners, Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN +5.1%) has bounced back from a year-to-date loss to lead the S&P 500 on Tuesday.
- Its outperformance comes at a time the healthcare lags many other sectors in the broader market, trading only above Utilities and Energy.
- Meanwhile, Algin’s (ALGN) rival in clear aligners, SmileDirectClub (SDC -1.3%) is trading lower. However, both stocks have underperformed the broader market over the past 12 months, with losses of SmileDirectClub (SDC) exceeding ~75%, as shown in this graph.
- While Align (ALGN) lost nearly 29% in the year so far, the Bullish ratings on the stock have risen over the past three months.
Three Seeking Alpha authors covered Align (ALGN) in February with two Hold ratings and one Buy rating.