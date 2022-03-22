IQ, NEW and QNRX among mid-day movers
- Gainers: JX Luxventure (LLL) +214%.
- Draganfly (DPRO) +83%.
- Zhangmen Education (ZME) +64%.
- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (AEHL) +37%.
- Society Pass (SOPA) +31%.
- Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) +33%.
- iQIYI (IQ) +26%.
- Alzamend Neuro (ALZN) +23%.
- FreightCar America (RAIL) +24%.
- Puxin (NEW) +22%.
- Losers: ORIC Pharmaceuticals (ORIC) -32%.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC) -28%.
- NeuroSense (NRSN) -20%.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (QNRX) -18%.
- PainReform (PRFX) -16%.
- Kidpik (PIK) -15%.
- iMedia Brands (IMBI) -14%.
- Grom Social Enterprises (GROM) -14%.
- Graphite Bio (GRPH) -14%.
- Guardforce AI (GFAI) -14%.