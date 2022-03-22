Magnite adds two members to board
Mar. 22, 2022 12:36 PM ETMagnite, Inc. (MGNI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Magnite (MGNI +3.1%) has boosted its board with two more members.
- The ad-tech company has added Diane Yu and Dave Pearson as directors. Yu is chief technology officer of digital homeownership company Better, and co-founder of Freewheel.
- Pearson is the former chief financial officer at Vonage. He also serves on the audit committee at media company Lee Enterprises.
- “Diane brings extensive experience building, leading and scaling engineering teams for large digital advertising technology companies such as Freewheel, Comcast and DoubleClick, while Dave offers expertise in capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and public company accounting, controls and financial reporting, as well as significant operational experience as a public technology company executive," says Magnite CEO Michael Barrett.