Canopy reports positive data from trial testing cannabis to treat menstrual symptoms
Mar. 22, 2022 Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)
- Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) said a six-month trial testing the effects of cannabidiol (CBD) showed it significantly reduced menstrual-related symptoms.
- The company said the study, completed in collaboration with James Madison University, revealed new ways to address menstrual-related symptoms with cannabis.
- About 40 individuals were randomized to receive 160 mg or 320 mg of CBD, in divided doses twice daily for 5 days every month on the onset of symptoms.
- The higher dose was also effective in significantly reducing irritability and stress over the same period, the company said.
