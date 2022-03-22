The odd per-share price that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) is paying for insurer Alleghany (Y) stems from Warren Buffett's aversion to paying investment banking fees, Bloomberg reported.

Berkshire (BRK.B) agreed to pay $848.02 per Alleghany (Y) share, the result of subtracting Goldman Sachs' (NYSE:GS) ~$27M fee from the $850 a share Buffett's conglomerate had offered to pay, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. Buffett has referred to investment bankers as "money shufflers" who "clamor to be fed."

An Alleghany (Y) filing said the $848.02 figure represents the $850 per share price minus the financial advisory fee.

The proposed transaction is Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B) biggest since 2016, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Buffett's well-know frugality may be helping Berkshire (BRK.B) shares outperform the S&P 500 since the beginning of the year. Its B shares touched another all-time high of $352.71 on Tuesday, as did its A shares, which rose as high as $532,530.

Since the start of 2022, Berkshire B shares (BRK.B) have climbed 18% (before Tuesday's gain) compared with the S&P 500's 5.3% drop during the same period as seen in this chart. See the company's cash flow statements over the past 10 years here.

Over a year ago, Buffett had eased up on talk of elephant-sized acquisitions in his letter to shareholders. And at last year's annual meeting, Buffett said SPACs effect on the company's ability to make acquisitions was "a killer."