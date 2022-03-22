U.S. Cellular sets two new directors ahead of annual meeting
Mar. 22, 2022 12:55 PM ETUnited States Cellular Corporation (USM)TDSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- U.S. Cellular (USM -1.1%) has nominated two new board members.
- The company has put Esteban Iriarte and Vicki Villacrez up for election at the annual meeting, set for May 17.
- Iriarte is set to succeed Ronald Daly, an 18-year veteran of the board, and Villacrez to succeed Peter Sereda, an eight-year veteran.
- Iriarte is currently chief operating officer for Millicom International Cellular. Villacrez is senior financial adviser, and is expected to take over as chief financial officer at U.S. Cellular parent Telephone and Data Systems (TDS -1.2%) in May.