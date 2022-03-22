Vuzix highlights expanding use of its smart glasses in operating rooms
Mar. 22, 2022 Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) By: Preeti Singh
- Vuzix (VUZI +4.7%) has said that the use of its smart glasses in operating rooms is expanding as its partner firms increase their rollout.
- Partners such as Pixee Medical are increasing their rollout of Vuzix-powered solutions. Pixee Medical announced a day earlier that its Knee+ augmented reality computer-assisted orthopedic solution will be commercially launched in the US, for use in ambulatory surgical centers.
- Pixee said that it will add new features to its Knee+ platform soon, including soft tissue balancing, kinematic alignment and data connectivity. It will also launch a mixed reality product for total shoulder arthroplasty and a leg length controlling AR tool for total hip arthroplasty.
- Rods&Cones has been another Vuzix partner, using its Vuzix M400 smart glasses that offer 4K imagery. Its remote access service is also now compatible with the Pixee Knee+ solution for total knee arthroplasty.