Truist analyst Joel Fishbein cut his rating on Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to hold from buy on Tuesday, saying that it will take time to assess the "damage" to the identity-management technology company's brand following claims of an embarrassing customer data breach.

Before U.S. stock markets opened, Okta (OKTA) Chief Executive Todd McKinnon said his company was investigating the alleged breach after hackers from the group called LAPSUS$ posted images on their Telegram channel late Monday that were said to be screenshots of Okta's (OKTA) internal company environment. McKinnon, who divulged the breach on his Twitter feed Tuesday, said the incident took place in January of this year.

Initial reaction to the Okta (OKTA) breach was roundly negative, as the company's shares fell nearly 8% in pre-market trading. Okta (OKTA) managed to recoup some of its losses, and its shares were off by almost 3% as trading progressed on Tuesday. In addition to cutting his rating on Okta's (OKTA) shares, Fishbein also slashed his price target on the company's stock to $170 a share from $270.

Fishbein said his downgrading of Okta's (OKTA) shares was the "prudent thing to do", given that there has so far been a "lack of visibility on the extent of the breach and potential damage to [Okta's] customers." According to Fishbein, Okta (OKTA) currently provide more than 15,000 customers around the world with identity verification and access-management software.

Fishbein added that Okta (OKTA) is considered to be on the strongest providers of defensive security technology, and that a breach of its systems could only be viewed as "concerning."

Earlier this month, Mizuho Securities analyst Gregg Moskowitz raised his rating on Okta's (OKTA) stock due to factors such as the company's strong technological advantages over its rivals.