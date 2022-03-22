Australia's Commonwealth Bank says crypto activity on its app gets big boost
Mar. 22, 2022 1:04 PM ETCommonwealth Bank of Australia (CBAUF), CMWAYBTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Commonwealth bank of Australia's (OTCPK:CBAUF) (OTCPK:CMWAY) app has gotten "significant uptake" of cryptocurrency activity, Blockworks reported Tuesday, citing Sophie Gilder, managing director of Blockchain and Digital Assets at Commonwealth, during a conference in Sydney.
- Furthermore, the response to the bank's app had been "overwhelmingly positive," Gilder noted, saying that consumers in a "rapidly evolving environment" are driving business decisions around digital asset products.
- “About 900,000 of our customers have transferred money to crypto exchanges over the last two years,” Blockworks reported, citing Gilder's comments. “One in three Australians have a banking relationship with CBA. So we see this activity happening, our customers are already there, already in this space. You can say it’s already mainstream based on our stats.”
- Note that ten digital tokens are currently available for purchase on the bank's app, including Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD).
- On Monday, crypto exchange FTX formed a new unit in Australia.