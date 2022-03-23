Chainalysis, Cross River partner in cryptocurrency due diligence

Mar. 23, 2022 8:00 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
  • Chainalysis, a blockchain data platform, is partnering with Cross River, a closely held bank that provides technology infrastructure for financial services, to provide regulatory compliance tools for cryptocurrency companies.
  • Cross River will use Chainalysis' range of risk management solutions to conduct due diligence and detect and investigate suspicious activity, in addition to its compliance functions.
  • The tech-driven financial services firm will use Chainalysis KYT real-time transaction monitoring solution for compliance; Reactor investigations software; and Kryptos risk management software for financial institutions.
  • "Crypto is going to be part of our daily lives, and it’s our responsibility to help the world of financial services stay current with the new technologies," said Luca Cosentino, head of digital assets at Cross River.
  • Regulatory compliance is becoming more urgent for cryptocurrency platforms. Last month (Feb. 17), SEC Chair Gary Gensler said the agency will pursue crypto platforms operating outside of the regulatory framework.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.