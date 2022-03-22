Coupang stock rises as Greenoaks Capital Partners buys ~$3.8M in company shares
Mar. 22, 2022 1:23 PM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Coupang (CPNG +3.1%) has been trading higher on disclosure that investor Greenoaks Capital Partners purchased 200K shares of the firm's Class A common stock, worth ~$3.8M.
- The shares were bought at $18.85 in a transaction dated Mar. 17, 2022.
- Form 4
- A look at CPNG's ownership composition:
- Coupang reported its Q4 results earlier this month. More recently, CPNG shares fell following a report that Goldman Sachs is marketing a block of 50M shares of the South Korean e-commerce giant.