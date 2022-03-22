BuzzFeed (BZFD +4%) topped revenue expectations with Tuesday's earnings, but the company is shrinking its money-losing news side, and some investors are pushing for the company to shut down news entirely.

The company's $145.7 million in revenue marked 18% growth and topped expectations, and net income rose 29% to $41.6 million.

Guidance raised concerns, though, as BuzzFeed said it expected pro forma first-quarter revenues to decline by a low-single-digit percentage. Excluding Complex Networks a year ago, as-reported revenues are forecast to grow about 30%. And the company expected adjusted EBITDA losses of $15 million-$20 million.

That comes though BuzzFeed had projected before it went public that it would grow revenues 25% per year, meaning there will be a turnaround needed in 2022 to meet that goal.

It's laying off 1.7% of the workforce and three top editors have resigned: Editor in Chief Mark Schoofs, Deputy Editor in Chief Tom Namako and Executive Editor of Investigations Ariel Kaminer.

Meanwhile, several large shareholders have urged CEO Jonah Peretti to shut down news entirely amid worries that it's a drag on the company, CNBC reports.

BuzzFeed news has about 100 employees and loses some $10 million/year, according to the report. BuzzFeed also has operations in advertising and commerce, and overall full-year content revenue grew 9% to $130 million in 2021.

Check into more details in the company's earnings call presentation.

One shareholder tells CNBC that shutting down the BuzzFeed newsroom could add up to $300 million in market capitalization to the stock (currently worth about $659 million), which has lost 65% off its all-time high since coming public via special-purpose acquisition company in December.