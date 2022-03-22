Shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) +27% are rallying sharply Tuesday without a clear catalyst, reminiscent of the moves at the height of meme stock trading a year ago.

Shares are looking at a sixth-straight session of gains and have erased all the losses seen this month. The stock raced above the 50-day simple moving average today.

GME has more than 400 mentions on the WallStreetBets subreddit, up from 115 yesterday, according to Quiver Quantitative, which also noted nearly 800K off-exchange short sales on Monday.

Short interest is about 18%, well below levels when GME saw short squeezes. But market watchers have noted a pickup in out-of-the-money call buying, which could be producing a gamma squeeze effect. In a gamma squeeze, call writers buy the underlying shares, increasing demand and boosting the price.

Seeking Alpha contributor and GME bear John Miller wrote today that "despite the ugly headline earnings loss, the recently announced holiday quarter results had the best news for the company's operating fundamentals since the announcement of the strategic partnership with Microsoft in 2020."