Fortuna Silver Mines Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Mar. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETFortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.7M (+85.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, FSM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.