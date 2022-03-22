KB Home FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETKB Home (KBH)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (+51.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.48B (+29.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KBH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.