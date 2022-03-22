Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Mar. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETOllie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (-32.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $513.12M (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OLLI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.