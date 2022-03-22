Russia makes another coupon payment on sovereign bond - Reuters
- Russia has made a coupon payment on a sovereign bond maturing in 2029, with correspondent bank JPMorgan Chase (JPM +2.4%) processing the $66M payment, Reuters reported, citing a person familiar with the situation.
- It's the second time in the past week that the country has avoided default, which would have been its first since a 1998 crisis and its first on international bonds since the nation's 1917 revolution. Russia has 15 international bonds outstanding with a face value of ~$40B, Reuters said.
- JPMorgan (JPM) worked with the U.S. Treasury Department to get the required approvals, Reuters said.
- The country has even bigger payments coming up with a $102M payment due on March 28, $447M on March 31, and repayment of $2B in principal due on April 4, the newswire said.
