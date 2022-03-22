Occidental Petroleum (OXY -1.3%) says it reached an agreement to sell the first "net-zero oil" to South Korea's SK Trading from its planned large-scale direct air capture facility in the Permian Basin that should be up and running by late 2024.

The company says the amount of carbon removed from the atmosphere through its planned DAC facility will be enough to offset all the emissions associated with crude's life cycle from extraction to consumption.

Under the deal, SK Trading will be offered an option to buy as much as 200K bbl/year of the oil for five years, which it will then convert into net-zero products such as lower-carbon aviation fuel.

Occidental (NYSE:OXY) says net-zero oil - which is compatible with existing refinery infrastructure - can help hard-to-abate industries advance their net-zero commitments by providing an affordable, scalable fuel option that does not contribute to additional atmospheric carbon dioxide.

Occidental recently agreed to sell 400K metric tons of emissions-offsetting carbon removal credits from the planned DAC facility to planemaker Airbus.