Change Healthcare said to want reverse breakup fee from UNH ahead of antitrust trial
Mar. 22, 2022 1:53 PM ETChange Healthcare Inc. (CHNG), UNHBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) is said to be seeking a "sizeable" reverse break up fee from UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) if the parties decide to fight the Dept. of Justice's lawsuit to block the deal.
- The Change Healthcare (CHNG) board is talking about a potential reverse fee of more than 5%, according to a Dealreporter item. The original merger agreement didn't include a reverse termination fee.
- The news comes as merger end date of April 5 for the transaction is rapidly approaching. Analysts and investors largely expected the DOJ would challenge the deal, though the question has been if UNH will walk or continue to fight for the deal in court.
- UnitedHealth (UNH) said late last month when the DOJ suit was filed that it planned to "vigorously" defend its case.
- The DOJ trial to block UnitedHealth's (UNH) $8B purchase of CHNG is scheduled to start Aug. 1 and is expected to last 12 days.
- UNH agreed to purchase Change Healthcare (CHNG) for $25.75/share last January.