"Terminal repair" may remove 1mb/d of Russian oil from market for 1.5-2.0 months
Mar. 22, 2022
- The TASS Russian news agency reported Tuesday that damages to the country's Caspian Pipeline terminal may require 1.5-2.0 months of repair and take 1.0mb/d of crude oil (USO) (XLE) off the market.
- The report indicates that facilities were damaged by a heavy storm, and that damages are yet to be confirmed.
- Self-sanctioning and direct sanctioning impacts have been heavily debated, with Energy Intelligence indicating that 3.0mb/d had been removed from the market; shortly thereafter, Energy Intelligence flipped its view, saying oil had continued to sail since the invasion.
- The IEA indicated oil flows have been normal thus far, but expects a 3.0mb/d reduction in exports by April, as volumes purchased prior to invasion are delivered.
- It's hard to handicap exactly how much oil is off the market as a result of sanctions; however, this would be the first indication that Russia may be curtailing supplies.