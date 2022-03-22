Alzamend Neuro 19% higher following large shareholder buy
Mar. 22, 2022 2:00 PM ETAlzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Shares of Alzamend Neuro (ALZN +17.6%) are significantly higher today after a 10%+ owner of shares added to holdings.
- An SEC filing indicates that Milton Ault III, through Ault Alpha LP, purchased 100K shares at $1.1045 per share for a total value of $110,450.
- The filing also indicates that Ault, either directly or indirectly through entities he controls, also owns more than 34.4M shares in the company.
