Arcturus gains with positive views from Piper Sandler on COVID-19 booster
Mar. 22, 2022 2:00 PM ETArcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- COVID-19 vaccine developer Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT +10.6%) have outperformed rival shot makers on Tuesday after Piper Sandler issued positive remarks on the company’s messenger-RNA-based vaccine booster.
- Identified as LUNAR-COV19 vaccine candidates, Arcturus has three experimental vaccines, ARCT-021, ARCT-154, and ARCT-165, in its pipeline.
- The next-gen vaccine candidates, ARCT-154 and ARCT-165, are undergoing two current clinical studies as a booster vaccination series.
- In its latest 10-K filing, Arcturus (NASDAQ:ARCT) announced that a pharmaceutical company has agreed to fund up to $25 million to study a LUNAR-COV19 vaccine candidate as a booster.
- The disclosure prompted Piper Sandler analyst Yasmeen Rahimi to indicate “high conviction” on the company’s booster shot.
- She argues that the partner’s interest in the booster bodes well as Arcturus (ARCT) prepares to disclose data for ARCT-154.
