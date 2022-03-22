Chevron (CVX -0.2%) officials have been pressing the Biden administration for months to ease sanctions against Venezuela so the company could boost production in the country, but now it is receiving a much more positive reception, the Wall Street Journal reports.

According to the report, Chevron (NYSE:CVX) CEO Mike Wirth has offered the company's help to Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm in shoring up U.S. energy supplies by ramping up production in Venezuela, saying it can help double Venezuela's 800K bbl/day production within months, which could replace the loss of 700K bbl/day the U.S. was importing from Russia before the invasion of Ukraine while also possibly lowering gasoline prices in an election year.

Shortly after Wirth talked to Granholm, three senior U.S. officials - Juan Gonzalez, the senior National Security Council official in charge of Latin America; James Story, the U.S. ambassador to Venezuela; and Roger D. Carstens, a special envoy - flew to Caracas and met with President Maduro and other top Venezuelan officials, WSJ says.

The White House's official line is that there is no dialogue between the U.S. and the Maduro government.

Chevron wrote down all its Venezuelan assets in 2020, taking a charge of $2.6B, yet it has maintained a presence in the country, receiving periodic licenses from the U.S. government to retain but not operate assets.