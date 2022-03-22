Turning Point Therapeutics price cut at Wainwright on higher operating expenses
Mar. 22, 2022 2:19 PM ETTurning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (TPTX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- While maintaining its buy rating, H.C. Wainwright is trimming its price target on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX +5.2%) to $161 from $162 (~476% upside based on Monday's close) due to higher operating expenses going forward.
- Analyst Robert Burns said that following the company's Q4 2021 results in late February, where it reported a net loss wider than expected, he is widening his full-year 2022 net loss.
- He noted that Turning Point (TPTX +5.2%) has a couple of key catalysts related to lead candidate repotrectinib this year: top-line results from ROS1+ non-small cell lung cancer cohorts from the TRIDENT-1 study in Q2 and an update on NTRK+ solid tumor cohorts from the same study trial in 2H.
- Burns added that the company intends have a pre-NDA meeting with the U.S. FDA in Q1 2023 to discuss the pathway forward in NTRK+ patients.
- Earlier in March, Turning Point (TPTX +5.2%) said that Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer Siegfried Reich had resigned.