Sidus Space (SIDU) shares rallied for the second day in a row on Tuesday.

Shares of the satellite services company recently changed hands at $4.16, up 18%, at approximately 2:05 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $3.60, hitting a high of $4.39 in late morning.

Sidus went public on Dec. 14, pricing 3M shares at $5 apiece. The stock soared nearly 500% to $29.70, a 52-week high, during its market debut before closing at $12.19.

Shares have been trending lower since early March, hitting a 52-week low of $3.24 on March 17.

The stock got a bump up on March 4 after the company announced a partnership with Aitech.