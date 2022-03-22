Fujifilm to acquire recombinant proteins maker Shenandoah Biotechnology
Mar. 22, 2022 2:48 PM ETFUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIF), FUJIYBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Fujifilm Irvine Scientific (OTCPK:FUJIY) (OTCPK:FUJIF) is set to acquire recombinant proteins maker Shenandoah Biotechnology.
- Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The deal is expected to close later this month.
- Shenandoah Biotechnology is a privately held company located in Warminster, Pennsylvania, that manufactures recombinant proteins including cytokines and growth factors. It recently rolled out a CTG Grade line of cytokines and growth factors made as per cGMP guidelines.
- The acquisition offers customers worldwide a single point of access for cGMP cell culture solutions for biopharmaceuticals, and cell and gene therapies.
- Commenting on the deal, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific CEO Yutaka Yamaguchi said, "Shenandoah Biotechnology’s portfolio of recombinant proteins complement our advanced cell culture solutions and expertise in bioprocessing, providing our collective customers a single point of access for their life science research, discovery, and cell and gene therapy needs. This acquisition will be an important step toward achieving sales target of 100 billion yen (about $850M) in Fujifilm’s Life Sciences Business by FY2025."