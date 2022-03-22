Coupang gains after upgraded to buy at Deutsche Bank
Mar. 22, 2022 3:09 PM ETCoupang, Inc. (CPNG)SFTBYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) neared sessions highs, up 5.6%, as the South Korean ecommerce company was raised to buy from hold at Deutsche Bank, saying the stock has been oversold.
- "The recent sell-off of Asian internet has been ferocious, across CH, IN, ID and KR," Deutsche Bank analyst Bei Cao wrote in a note. "Panic selling was evident in many names, with some investors seemingly wanting to be out at just about any price. We believe this has led to a buy opportunities, including Coupang."
- Deutsche Bank points out that Coupang shares have halved from its IPO last year hurt by the sharp sell-off in internet stocks and ADRs as well as a "disappointing" 3Q and 4Q from CPNG. Cao seems 29% upside for the CPNG shares to a price target of $25.
- Coupang shares were also weaker earlier this month as SoftBank's (OTCPK:SFTBY) Vision Fund sold $1.04B of its Coupang stake. SoftBank is still Coupang's biggest holder and owns 461.2 million shares after the sale.
- Earlier, Coupang stock rose as Greenoaks Capital Partners buys ~$3.8M in company shares.