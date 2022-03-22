Darrell Esch, senior vice president and general manager of Venmo and head of Digital Wallets at PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), is expecting Venmo to grow faster than PayPal for the foreseeable future.

"We're only at the beginning of our move in the commerce space in particular, and we're obviously still only in the U.S.," Esch explained during a virtual interview Tuesday. "We're going to be Venmo and we're going to be PayPal," he emphasized, saying both brands represent different initiatives, though "we will definitely leverage common capabilities."

For cryptocurrency trading on the Venmo platform, the uptake "hasn't been as high as it has been on PayPal wallet" given PYPL's "first mover advantage" and "I think PayPal, where crypto is doing really quite well, you've got PayPal historically has had a more robust set of services," Esch noted. Recall in Aug. 2021 when PYPL launched a feature for Venmo credit cardholders to buy digital assets automatically.

Within his role at the payment tech giant, Esch has been helping the Venmo team bring the Venmo Credit Card and Venmo business profiles to market. He's also responsible for continuing to improve PayPal (PYPL) and Venmo’s branded checkout experience to drive conversion for merchants.

On Monday, PayPal and Venmo lifted fees on crypto trades of under $200.