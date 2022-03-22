MorphoSys slips as Deutsche Bank and Citi cut price targets
Mar. 22, 2022 3:38 PM ETMorphoSys AG (MOR)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The ADRs of MorphoSys (MOR -9.7%) have recorded the biggest intraday loss since June Tuesday after both Deutsche Bank and Citi slashed their price targets on the German commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company.
- Arguing that the launch of the company’s lymphoma therapy, Monjuvi, “remains slow but not so steady,” Deutsche Bank has trimmed the price target to €30 from €45 with a Hold rating on the stock.
- Seeing no key data readouts until two-to-three years, Citi expects little to change the market sentiment on MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) in the near term. The firm with a Neutral rating on the stock has cut the price target to €31.
- With a Hold rating, MorphoSys (MOR) has an average price target of $19.50 on Wall Street currently.
- Monjuvi netted $79.1 million in sales for the company in 2021, which was its first full year of launch in the U.S.