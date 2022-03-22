Why did Didi stock go down today? Heavy volume sinks shares
Mar. 22, 2022 3:41 PM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)JD, BABA, PDD, NTESBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares fell on Tuesday on the back of heavier-than-normal volume as investors assess the state of Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges.
- Didi (DIDI) shares fell nearly 5% to $3.99, with 87 million shares changing hands shortly after 3:30 p.m. EST. For comparison purposes, the average daily volume for the Chinese ride-sharing company is just over 42 million shares.
- On Tuesday, it was reported that Chinese regulators have told Chinese U.S.-listed tech firms to prepare for more audit disclosures from U.S. auditors.
- The move comes as the Chinese government looks to make sure these companies, which also include the likes of Alibaba (BABA), JD.com (JD), Pinduoduo (PDD) and NetEase (NTES), stay on U.S. stock exchanges, Reuters reported, citing two sources close to the situation.
- Last week, Didi (DIDI) shares soared despite the fact that it put off listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange after Chinese regulators failed to meet certain regulatory requirements concerning its ability to prevent security and data leaks.