Activist hedge fund Starboard Value gains an ally in its proxy fight with Huntsman (HUN +1.4% ), as proxy advisor Egan-Jones recommends shareholders vote for all four of Starboard's nominees to the Huntsman board at the annual meeting scheduled for Friday.

Egan-Jones says the Starboard nominees "will bring the change that the company needs," citing their experience in operations, finance, private equity, restructuring, strategic transformation and public company governance.

Starboard, which holds a ~8.8% stake in Huntsman, previously won the backing for two of its nominees from proxy advisor ISS, while Glass Lewis recommended shareholders vote for the company's slate of directors.