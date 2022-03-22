Why did AMC Entertainment stock shoot up today? Meme stocks are back
Mar. 22, 2022
- AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) soared on Tuesday as investors piled back into "meme stocks."
- AMC (AMC) shares gained approximately 16.5% to $18.48 shortly before the close of trading on Tuesday. More than 72 million shares changed hands of the movie theater chain, compared to the average daily volume of just over 44 million shares.
- Other so-called meme stocks also rose sharply on Tuesday, including GameStop (GME), Express (EXPR) and Koss Corporation, all which gained at least 8% or more.
- Last week, AMC Entertainment (AMC) announced an investment into gold miner Hycroft Mining (HYMC), with a link to a distressed debt investor that is common among the two firms.