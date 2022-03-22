Avinger GAAP EPS of -$1.26 misses by $0.03, revenue of $2.4M misses by $0.03M
Mar. 22, 2022 4:06 PM ETAvinger, Inc. (AVGR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Avinger press release (NASDAQ:AVGR): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$1.26 misses by $0.03.
- Revenue of $2.4M (-12.1% Y/Y) misses by $0.03M.
- Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 30%, compared with 34% in the third quarter of 2021 and 36% in the prior year fourth quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $4.3 million, compared to a loss of $4.1 million in the third quarter 2021 and a loss of $3.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $19.5 million as of December 30, 2021.