Churchill Downs to acquire Chasers Poker Room in New Hampshire
Mar. 22, 2022 4:10 PM ETChurchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) will acquire Chasers Poker Room in Salem, New Hampshire.
- Following the closing of the acquisition, CHDN plans to develop an expanded charitable gaming facility in Salem to accommodate historical racing machines.
- Under New Hampshire law, a portion of revenue from charitable gaming operations is allocated to nonprofit organizations licensed in the state.
- The transaction is expected to close during Q2.
- Chasers is a charitable gaming facility ~30 minutes from downtown Boston that offers poker and a variety of table games.
- On closing, New Hampshire will be the 4th state in which CHDN operates historical horse racing.
- CHDN currently operates historical racing machines in Kentucky and will operate such machines in Virginia (on closing of the pending acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment and its affiliated Rosie's Gaming Emporium HRM facilities) and in Louisiana (on completion of the HRM expansion into CHDN's 14 existing off track betting facilities).